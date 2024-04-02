Kaizer Chiefs vs Stellenbosch Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Kaizer Chiefs are set to play second-placed Stellenbosch in a league assignment to be staged at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.
Stellies have defied the odds to continue pushing for the Caf Champions League spot, a position the likes of SuperSport United, Amakhosi and SuperSport United are also chasing.
The Soweto giants know they have to get a positive outcome at home if they are to sustain their hopes of playing in continental competitions in the 2024/25 season.
