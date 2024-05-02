Kaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel & squad news

Mamelodi Sundowns will win their seventh consecutive Premier Soccer League title with a victory against Kaizer Chiefs.
Masandawana have been exceptional in the ongoing season, having not lost a single league game to date.
While the Brazilians are chasing another PSL crown, the Soweto giants are in danger of failing to make the 2024/25 MTN8.
Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the vital match between Chiefs and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.
