Nasreddine NabiBackpage
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs to raid AS FAR Rabat for players to match Mamelodi Sundowns' ambition? - Nasreddine Nabi opens up

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsNasreddine NabiKeagan DollySifiso Hlanti

The Tunisian coach is expected to start a new era at Amakhosi and restore the Soweto giants back to old glory days.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Nabi is set to be named Chiefs coach
  • He is expected to build a winning squad
  • The Tunisian addresses one transfer rumour
Article continues below