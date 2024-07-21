Kaizer Chiefs tipped to take advantage of Mamelodi Sundowns' technical team changes and end PSL champions' dominance - 'Players had a special bond with Rhulani Mokwena'
New Amakhosi coach Nasreddine Nabi will be keen to change the club's fortunes and Katsande has tipped his former club to bounce back to winning ways.
- Katsande tips Chiefs to end Sundowns dominance
- Downs have parted ways with coach Mokwena
- Amakhosi have hired Nabi as their new head coach