Patrick Maswanganyi & Mfundo Vilakazi GFXBackpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs' teenage sensation Mfundo Vilakazi told why he should take dribbling notes from Orlando Pirates playmaker Patrick Maswanganyi after Stephane Aziz Ki criticism

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesPatrick Maswanganyi

The former Amakhosi wideman has no problem with showboating but feels it should be impactful.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Vilakazi was recently showboating against Yanga
  • The 18-year-old was criticised by Aziz Ki
  • But Khanye has no problem with that but cautions the teenager
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.
Article continues below