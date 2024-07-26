Kaizer Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr provides latest update about Itumeleng Khune’s situation - 'He's a very important part of this family'
The Amakhosi official is hopeful that the former Bafana Bafana captain will stay put at the Naturena-based giants.
- Chiefs give update about Khune's future at the club
- His contract as a player with Amakhosi ended in June
- The ex-Bafana Bafana keeper insisted he still wants to play
