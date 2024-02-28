Kaizer Chiefs slammed by their former coach Muhsin Ertugral for not looking at the future like Mamelodi Sundowns - 'That is not what's happening at Amakhosi'
Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Muhsin Ertugral is adamant the current Amakhosi structure cannot work and more should be done to achieve success.
- Chiefs have gone nine years without silverware
- They last won a trophy in the 2014/15 season
- Ertugral offers a piece of advice