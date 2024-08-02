Gaston Sirino, Mamelodi SundownsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs set to announce Gaston Sirino transfer as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star is spotted at Naturena

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsGaston SirinoMamelodi Sundowns FCNasreddine Nabi

The 33-year-old was released by the Brazilians and has now resurfaced at the Soweto giants who could confirm his signing soon.

  • Sirino left Downs at the end of June
  • Nabi admitted Sirino was their transfer target
  • The Uruguayan has now been spotted at Naturena
