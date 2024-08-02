Kaizer Chiefs set to announce Gaston Sirino transfer as ex-Mamelodi Sundowns star is spotted at Naturena

The 33-year-old was released by the Brazilians and has now resurfaced at the Soweto giants who could confirm his signing soon.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Sirino left Downs at the end of June

Nabi admitted Sirino was their transfer target

The Uruguayan has now been spotted at Naturena Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below