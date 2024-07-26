Kaizer Chiefs reveal Arthur Zwane, Dillon Sheppard, Aubrey Mathibe, and Muzi Maluleke roles at the club - 'They are part of us in the academy'
While Amakhosi announced the club's new technical staff, they did not give any updates on the old staff and now Motaung has revealed their roles.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Zwane, Maluleke, Mathibe & Sheppard roles revealed
- They were part of senior team technical members
- Chiefs hired Nabi who came with his backroom staff
Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp.