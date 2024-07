The two former Bafana Bafana internationals were released by the Bucs and Amakhosi have been urged to sign them,

Kaizer Chiefs supporters have called for the club to snap up two former Orlando Pirates players Kermit Erasmus, and Vincent Pule.

The two experienced players recently parted ways with the Buccaneers.

They recently were seen training on their own as they hope to secure new clubs ahead of the new season.

Here, GOAL has sampled some of the views by the fans about Pule and Erasmus.