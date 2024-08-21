Kaizer Chiefs head coach Naresddine Nabi left frustrated at PSL counterparts' stubborness in the transfer window as selling fees spike for Amakhosi.

R50 million along with an additional R10 million for emergency and Kaizer Chiefs have only signed five players? One of which was a free agent. The big question is – what on earth is going on with the recruitment department at Amakhosi, which is spearheaded by sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jr?

Newly installed head coach Nabi is frustrated. He knows that the purse is there – and wide open, but he has blamed PSL teams for not being open to selling players to them. For some time, there has been the perception that smaller teams often inflate their prices when the premium sides come knocking.

More often than not, the staggering transfer tags placed on players turn teams like Chiefs away – but with the reported R60 million set aside to bolster the squad, surely Amakhosi can land at half a dozen quality players ahead of the start of the 2024-25 PSL season. GOAL looks at the transfer dealings at Amakhosi.

