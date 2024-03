Edmilson Dove's red card compounded Kaizer Chiefs' troubles as Amakhosi settled for their third consecutive goalless draw against Moroka Swallows.

The Premier Soccer League Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium on Saturday, March 2nd, proved to be a disappointing affair.

The primary letdown was defender Dove’s uncalled-for red card, as the Glamour Boys' failed to seize control of the match and make an impact in front of goal, a recurring weakness for the team.

With only one point secured, GOAL assesses Amakhosi's performance.