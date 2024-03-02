Kaizer Chiefs on a downward spiral - What’s next for struggling Amakhosi?

After Kaizer Chiefs' lacklustre goalless draw in the Soweto Derby against Moroka Swallows, GOAL examines the issues plaguing the club.

Amakhosi’s struggles persist with each passing match, and their recent 0-0 draw against the Dube Birds at FNB Stadium on Saturday, March 2nd, highlighted that immediate improvements are unlikely.

This outcome marked the team's third consecutive goalless draw including the cup loss to Milford FC, further dampening the players' spirits as they strive to achieve a respectable position in the Premier Soccer League season.

GOAL examines Chiefs' challenges and explores potential solutions moving forward.