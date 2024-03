The Soweto giants returned to winning ways with a slim victory over their visitors from KwaZulu-Natal.

Wandile Duba's goal early into the second half was all Kaizer Chefs needed to see off Golden Arrows 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League match at FNB Stadium.

It was a result which ended Anakhosi's four-match winless streak across all competitions.

Fans reacted to the match and GOAL takes a look at the major talking points.