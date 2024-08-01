Shandre Campbell, Siyabonga Mabena, Mfundo Vilakazi GFXBackpagepix/Club Brugge
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi, Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid Siyabonga Mabena & Shandre Campbell headline Amajita Cosafa squad

Premier Soccer LeagueSouth Africa U20Kaizer ChiefsSouth AfricaMamelodi Sundowns FCCOSAFA CupShandre Campbell

The South Africa Under-20 squad is set to participate in the regional age group tournament bidding for a ninth title.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Mdka has named a provisional U20 Cosafa squad
  • There are a number of PSL players
  • Also overseas-based starlets are included
Article continues below