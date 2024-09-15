Kaizer Chiefs, Lucas Ribeiro, Tshegofatso Mabasa! The winners & losers from opening PSL matches as well as Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup

GOAL brings you the winners and losers from the opening round of the PSL as well as the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup action.

The Premier Soccer League resumed with excitement unfolding in the four matches that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

A few South African clubs were also involved in continental football over the weekend where they all flew the country’s flag high.

Stellenbosch FC secured a 2-0 victory over AS Vita in the Confederation Cup preliminary second round first leg.

Orlando Pirates exorcised last season’s demons as they successfully negotiated the first leg of the Champions League final preliminary round with a comfortable 2-0 win over Jwaneng Galaxy.

Mamelodi Sundowns, meanwhile, were too strong for Eswatini’s Mbabane Swallows in their Champions League second preliminary round first-leg encounter, winning 4-0.

Amid all that continental action, the PSL back in Mzansi kicked off with the likes of Kaizer Chiefs, Polokwane City and Richards Bay securing valuable wins.

Here, GOAL examines the victors and losers from all the action.

