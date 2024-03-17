Kaizer Chiefs legend Radebe positioning himself for Safa presidency amid turmoil at the association

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs legend Radebe positioning himself for Safa presidency amid turmoil at the associationPremier Soccer LeagueSouth AfricaSouth Africa vs AndorraAndorraFriendliesKaizer ChiefsFormer Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe is setting himself up to take over as the next Safa president. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowThe next Safa elections are due in 2026Radebe has emerged as interested to run for the top postHe comments on the matter