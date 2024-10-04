Gaston Sirino, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi dissects Amakhosi's Gaston Sirino quandary - 'If something happens to him, I’m hoping we’re not gonna have a problem'

Premier Soccer League, Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United vs Kaizer Chiefs, SuperSport United, G. Sirino, R. Chivaviro, N. Nabi

The Uruguayan has become an instant hit at Amakhosi after arriving at Naturena as a free agent after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns.

  • Sirino was offloaded by Downs in June
  • He then joined Chiefs where he is a top performer
  • But Baloyi warns against overdependence on Sirino

