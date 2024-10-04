Kaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi dissects Amakhosi's Gaston Sirino quandary - 'If something happens to him, I’m hoping we’re not gonna have a problem'

BackpageMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs legend Brian Baloyi dissects Amakhosi's Gaston Sirino quandary - 'If something happens to him, I’m hoping we’re not gonna have a problem'Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedG. SirinoR. ChivaviroN. NabiThe Uruguayan has become an instant hit at Amakhosi after arriving at Naturena as a free agent after being released by Mamelodi Sundowns.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowSirino was offloaded by Downs in JuneHe then joined Chiefs where he is a top performerBut Baloyi warns against overdependence on SirinoFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱Article continues below