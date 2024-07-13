Kaizer Chiefs intensify Turkey camp with three training sessions a day as Nasreddine Nabi puts players through their paces

BackpageMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs intensify Turkey camp with three training sessions a day as Nasreddine Nabi puts players through their pacesPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsEdmilson DoveThe Soweto giants are overseas for the first time since 2003 and they hope their camp will pay off.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have not won a trophy since 2015They are now in Turkey for pre-seasonDove explains what's happening in their campArticle continues below