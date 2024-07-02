Nasreddine Nabi, Kaizer ChiefsGOAL GFX
Seth Willis

Kaizer Chiefs' incoming coach Nabi remorseful after ending Morocco stint trophyless - 'I want to apologise to AS FAR fans'

The experienced tactician was disappointed after failing to meet his target for the military outfit in the North African country.

  • Nabi has been at AS Far Rabat for a season
  • He was beaten to both league & Cup titles by ex-Orlando Pirates coach
  • Tunisian apologises to the supporters
