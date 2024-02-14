'Kaizer Chiefs have become a laughing stock, they can't invest R50 million in women's team? Amakhosi's problem is stinginess' - Fans

South Aficans believe Kaizer Chiefs have what it takes to have their own women's team but have no strong will to establish it.

Chiefs' marketing and commercial director Jessica Motaung recently stated financial challenges have played a role in the club's failure to acquire a ladies' team.

Currently, Mamelodi Sundowns, TS Galaxy, and Royal AM are the only Premier Soccer League outfits with women's teams which is a requirement from Caf especially for teams in the top tiers.

The fans feel the Soweto giants have what it takes to have their ladies team and some have even lauded Jessica Motaung, insisting she has brilliant ideas for Mzansi's footballing scene.