Kaizer Chiefs go prison way! Amakhosi turn to Sun City inmates in their bid to start a women's team

Kaizer ChiefsSeth WillisKaizer Chiefs go prison way! Amakhosi turn to Sun City inmates in their bid to start a women's teamPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsMarumo Gallants vs Kaizer ChiefsMarumo GallantsThe Soweto giants have reiterated their commitment to developing football among women and girls in Mzansi.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs are hoping to start a women's teamThe Soweto giants have partnered with Sun City Prison for the sameAvoid Amakhosi justifies the projectCLICK HERE TO JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!Article continues below