Kaizer Chiefs go all in: How Amakhosi’s fearlessness is set to make this season unforgettable

The Glamour Boys faithful are all smiles after watching their team deliver an inspiring performance in Bloemfontein.

Chiefs launched their PSL season with a bang, grabbing a thrilling victory 2-1 over Marumo Gallants in their league opener.

In their first competitive clash under new head coach Nasreddine Nabi, the Glamour Boys wasted no time showing off their revamped squad, with five exciting new signings in the starting lineup. It was a spirited performance that had fans buzzing, as Chiefs set the tone for what promises to be an electrifying season ahead.

Here, GOAL takes a look at Nabi’s influence and the players who played a key role.

Click here to get the latest news via our WhatsApp channel!