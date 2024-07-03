Bongani Sam, Orlando Pirates, October 2021Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs find Sifiso Hlanti replacement after signing left-back Bongani Sam from Orlando Pirates

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsOrlando PiratesSifiso HlantiNasreddine Nabi

Amakhosi are set to complete the signing of the Buccaneers player as a source close to the negotiations confirms to GOAL.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs are yet to announce any new signings
  • Bongani Sam's name has emerged as a target
  • He is expected to replace Hlanti
Article continues below