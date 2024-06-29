Kaizer Chiefs end speculation after officially confirming Keagan Dolly exit and three other departures

BackpagepixMichael MadyiraKaizer Chiefs end speculation after officially confirming Keagan Dolly exit and three other departuresPremier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsTransfersKeagan DollySifiso HlantiThe Soweto giants have started preparing for next season and four experienced players have now been shown the exit door. Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs have parted ways with three playersDolly, Hlanti, Sithebe and Ngcobo have been releasedGonzalez has returned to his parent clubArticle continues below