The Bafana Bafana star confirms he can play several positions but has since revealed his favourite ahead of Amakhosi debut.

Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Dortley joined Chiefs alongside Bongani Sam, Gaston Sirino & Fiacre Ntwari

The defender was a hit at Spurs

The 22-year-old reveals best position Click here to get Mzansi's best soccer coverage delivered to you via WhatsApp. Article continues below