Rui Vitoria Mohamed Salah 2024Getty
Celine Abrahams

Kaizer Chiefs coaching job: League title winner with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr set to take charge of Soweto giants - report

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsCavin JohnsonRui VitoriaPitso John MosimaneBenni McCarthyJose PeseiroKaizer Chiefs vs Mamelodi Sundowns FCMamelodi Sundowns FC

The Glamour Boys are seeking to appoint a permanent head coach for the upcoming Premier Soccer League season.

  • Chiefs coach search continues
  • Reports suggest the club have a leading candidate
  • However, the team will focus on their next PSL task
