Muzi Maluleke, Kaizer Chiefs, 2023Backpagepix
Michael Madyira

Kaizer Chiefs coach finishes seventh at the World Championships in Las Vegas, USA

The Amakhosi fitness enthusiast recently won big in Europe and has now finished competitively in the USA.

  • Maluleke is the Chiefs fitness trainer
  • He participated in the Mr Olympia
  • Maluleke finished seventh
