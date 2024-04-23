Kaizer Chiefs backed to reinstate Arthur Zwane as first team head coach - ‘He was removed too soon’

BackpageCeline AbrahamsKaizer Chiefs backed to reinstate Arthur Zwane as first team head coach - ‘He was removed too soon’Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsArthur ZwaneMolefi NtsekiCavin JohnsonKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport UnitedZwane assumed the role of first-team head coach in May 2022 under a three-year contract, yet his tenure lasted only one season.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowChiefs remove Zwane from head coach role The team continue to suffer disappointing results Club legend believes the ex-player should be reinstated Article continues below