Arthur Zwane, Kaizer ChiefsBackpage
Celine Abrahams

Kaizer Chiefs backed to reinstate Arthur Zwane as first team head coach - ‘He was removed too soon’

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsArthur ZwaneMolefi NtsekiCavin JohnsonKaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport UnitedSuperSport United

Zwane assumed the role of first-team head coach in May 2022 under a three-year contract, yet his tenure lasted only one season.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

  • Chiefs remove Zwane from head coach role
  • The team continue to suffer disappointing results
  • Club legend believes the ex-player should be reinstated
Article continues below

Editors' Picks