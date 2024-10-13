Thapelo Dhludhlu & Bradley Cross, Marumo Gallants vs Kaizer Chiefs, October 2024Backpagepix
Kaizer Chiefs are the Champions! Amakhosi edge Marumo Gallants to clinch Cufa Cup

Premier Soccer LeagueKaizer ChiefsSuperSport United vs Kaizer ChiefsSuperSport UnitedB. BvumaInacio MiguelB. CrossR. ChivaviroN. BlomC. SaileMarumo Gallants

Kaizer Chiefs clinched the Cufa Cup on penalties following a 0-0 regulation time draw with Marumo Gallants at Toyota Stadium on Sunday.

  • Chiefs were back in Bloemfontein for the third time since July
  • They faced Gallants in the Cufa Cup
  • Amakhosi won on penalties
