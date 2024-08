Amakhosi are in the market as they look to sign more players with the new PSL season set to start next month.

AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu confirmed that Usuthu are open to selling Riaan Hanamub, who is valued at around R8 million.

As previously GOAL reported, Kaizer Chiefs had offered AmaZulu R3 million for Hanamub services and their proposal was turned down.

Following Zungu's remarks about being open to letting go of the talented left-back, fans have shared their views and GOAL brings you some of the top opinions.

