Amakhosi suffered another setback which could complicate their push for a top-two finish on the PSL table.

Kaizer Chiefs failed to win a third straight Premier Soccer League match following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat by Stellenbosch.

The evening at FNB Stadium complicated Chiefs' push for a top-two position on the PSL table.

It was a mid-week with a lot of talking points and that triggered reactions from fans.