Eight matches went ahead in the sixth round of the Joy Elite League, with four others pushed back to later dates because of current events in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Top of that list is Al-Hilal's meeting with visitors Al-Watan, now scheduled for Thursday 3 December. Al-Nassr's clash with Al-Tadamon follows on Tuesday 22 of the same month.

Al-Akhdoud against Al-Jabalain also fell victim to the reshuffle and will be played on Wednesday 18 November. Al-Riyadh host NEOM on Friday 25 December.