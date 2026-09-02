Edon Zhegrova's future is still up in the air. Al-Ittihad are tracking the Kosovo winger and are understood to have made an initial enquiry to gauge the player's availability and valuation. No official offer has arrived yet, but Juventus have already set their terms.





According to TuttoJuve.com, the Bianconeri will consider a sale only if an offer of at least €15 million arrives, a figure that could rise through bonuses. That would allow them to protect their investment in the player, signed from Lille for around €14.3 million plus additional costs and bonuses, and under contract until 2030.