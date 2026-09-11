Juventus, the Italians have disappeared: how they went from 70% to 20%, with transfer-market choices and injuries the project is collapsing

Back in June, Carnevali's message seemed clear, underlined by the signing of Jeff Ekhator from Genoa: strengthen the Italian core of the squad. A few months on, though, the picture has changed completely. So much so that on Sunday evening at the Mapei Stadium against Sassuolo, Luciano Spalletti could field a Juventus side with 10 foreign starters and just one Italian, Guglielmo Vicario, in goal.





Injuries have driven that turnaround more than anything. The long absence of Manuel Locatelli, ruled out for around six months, has robbed Spalletti of his main Italian reference point in midfield. Then there is Andrea Cambiaso, who is still struggling with ankle problems. Ekhator is also unavailable for at least a month and a half.