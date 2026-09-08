Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
CM Juventus Inside Spalletti 16 9Getty Images
Gianluca Minchiotti

Translated by

Juventus: the causes of the injuries, the contradictions of the transfer market and Spalletti who must find new solutions in attack

Juventus
FEATURES
Opinion
L. Spalletti

After three matchdays, a long injury list and an attack that is struggling: the manager’s work is decisive

Juventus have more injured players than points in the table: nine to seven. That is the tally from Juventus' first three league matches. In the treatment room, with problems of varying seriousness and recovery times of varying length, are Yildiz, Thuram, Locatelli, McKennie, Cambiaso, Boga, Ekhator, Cabal and Sarr. On the pitch, they have beaten Frosinone and Parma, then drawn with AC Milan.


Nothing explains the enormous challenge awaiting Juventus this season, and all the contradictions of yet another year zero in the club's recent history better than the end of the transfer window and this highly unusual start to the season.

  • Injuries and fitness coaches

    Start with the injuries. The causes differ, from traumatic injuries (Yildiz) to pre-existing muscle problems (Thuram), and then the minor knocks carried over from other experiences (Sarr), but taking everything into account, there may be a common thread. One possible reason why Juventus have, in recent years, had the highest average number of injured players in the whole of Serie A also lies in the constant changes at Continassa.


    Just as Paratici, Cherubini, Giuntoli, Comolli and Carnevali have followed one another at the top level, and Allegri, Sarri, Pirlo, Allegri again, Motta, Tudor and Spalletti in the dugout, Juventus have also gone through a troubled spell of constant change in the fitness coach role. After Simone Folletti’s five years between 2014 and 2019, from 2019 to today, the following have succeeded one another: Losi, Ranzato, Bertelli, Folletti again, Colinet, Licini, Pertusio, Ragnacci and, now, Sinatti. Constant changes that certainly do not help.


    • Advertisement

  • In desperate search of stability

    Juventus want stability and continuity in every area, from the boardroom to the dugout and on to the pitch. Spalletti's confirmation, pushed strongly by Elkann and Chiellini, fits that plan. The arrival of Carnevali and Massara was also designed to lay the foundations for long-term stability and launch a new cycle.

  • The contradictions

    The current executives, appointed only a few months ago, are now seeing first-hand all the contradictions created by the constant upheaval Juventus have been caught up in over recent years. A few examples show the picture: the goals and assists from Nico Gonzalez, Koopmeiners and Gatti, players who stayed in the summer only because the right offer never arrived. Kolo Muani's dreadful start to the season, signed by Giuntoli, then pursued by Comolli and finally picked back up by Carnevali, has capped a long chase that for now has proved fruitless in front of goal, with the added weight of Spalletti's barbs. Finally, an attack that is not scoring while almost all the forwards who left Juve are finding the net at their new clubs (Vlahovic, Openda and Licina).

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google

  • The gap with Inter and Roma

    The conclusion is that both the management and Spalletti have plenty to think about. There is plenty of work to do, just as there is plenty of potential in the squad. At this stage, after the management have done their bit in the transfer market, it is above all down to the manager to find solutions, perhaps even new ones that go beyond the now well-established 4-2-3-1 system, to improve their output in the final third. The defence is solid: the gap with Inter and Roma today is entirely in attack, in the number of goals scored, not in those conceded.

Serie A
Sassuolo crest
Sassuolo
SAS
Juventus crest
Juventus
JUV