Which Luciano Spalletti is coaching Juventus?Is it the inspired, intuitive and at times brilliant version who led Napoli to the 2023 Serie A title? Or is it the gloomy, inscrutable Spalletti, prone to changing his mind over his selections, whom we saw in the Italy dugout from the disastrous 2024 European Championship to the debacle against Norway?





Spalletti's recent comments raise questions about his ability to manage a team and club who lost their winning identity years ago. After Cagliari, Spalletti stressed that he and the players aren't just playing to win matches at this stage: their careers, even their sporting lives, are at stake. Juventus need continuity and calm after years of abrupt changes and upheaval. Talk of sporting 'life or death' feels excessive. Spalletti was hard on himself, too: "What's at stake for me isn't tonight's result, but ending my career well, because I'm 70 now."





Those 'definitive' words suggest insecurity and uncertainty. Spalletti also said: "Do the fans dream of Conte? I don't want to disappoint Carnevali, and I'll try to become the manager he wants." But why 'become'? If Carnevali has chosen to continue with Spalletti, he probably already sees him as the manager he wants. Otherwise, he would have replaced him. Do Spalletti's words motivate the team, or leave them with more doubts?



