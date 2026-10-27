Juventus want to build on their excellent win over Lecce as they chase a Champions League place in the league. They travel to face Genoa tomorrow, with the injury crisis still dictating some of Luciano Spalletti's selections. At his pre-match press conference, the manager said a slight tactical change is likely.
Juventus, Spalletti: “A change of formation requested by the players? They’re serious; they wouldn’t disrespect their team-mates. Sarr has recovered, and something could change up front. Kolo Muani is not yet at the required level, but he worries opponents”
Genoa ready for battle, like De Rossi
"A very tough team to face because of the atmosphere, and tactically Genoa have two options in a match: they have the physical strength for set pieces and for attacking in behind. Above all, though, Genoa have De Rossi’s spirit. I know him well. He was my enforcer on the pitch, and he immediately brought determination, grit and a desire to be a team ready for a fight."
Alajbegovic in the 3-5-2?
"This is a fair point and starts with assessing the players, but it does not make us forget the make-up of our squad. We must not penalise those with different attributes, and it takes only a very slight rotation to turn it into a 4-3-2-1 (he meant 3-4-2-1, editor’s note), with anyone able to play in the two positions. Kolo Muani can play in that space and can be part attacking midfielder, part wide forward."
We are healthy
"We're on the ball, the team are on the ball and the club are on the ball. You can see it in the care taken over the free kick that led to the opening goal against Lecce. If the team hadn't had clear heads, they wouldn't have pulled it off. We have to find the right solutions on the pitch. We have to arrive by coach and not even get changed, but go straight onto the pitch and play the way we did in the first half against Lecce.
Then there's the danger of matches coming so close together. Fatigue is also a state of mind, though, because sooner or later it comes, and it depends on how you respond at that moment. If you push it away, accept that you're tired and find other solutions, then that's fine. The team have the right mentality and it showed, although we misplaced a few too many passes. We're completely healthy."
Ballon d’Or for Kane
"I have other objectives to discuss with the players. I spoke about this with the staff and we felt it was right to give it to him. It was a logical choice given the player's quality. His numbers are staggering, even if he does not get as much attention as others. It's the right thing to do."
The 4-3-3 is not a minor rotation
"4-2-3-1? I meant 3-4-2-1. I got it wrong, sorry. With a small rotation, you can go from 3-5-2 to 3-4-2-1. It involves rotating the two central players and the two wing-backs. Switching to a back four means reshuffling things on a bigger scale.
Between these two versions, the tactical system changes, but some combinations remain, and the three centre-backs remain. With an extra centre-back, you have more physicality across the pitch. So between 3-5-2 and 3-4-2-1, only the players up front need to rotate."
Tactical choices between Genoa and Napoli
"One eye on Genoa and one on Napoli? We take everything into account. The team will more or less be the same because we don’t have many alternatives. But I saw clarity and awareness in what the team did today. I saw them do things well this morning. It’s possible to change something up front, especially with the five substitutions in mind. It’s easy to identify the 16 who will play; what matters is how the substitutes perform in the 20 minutes they get."
Sarr fit again
"We have also got Sarr back and have the option of playing a wide player in the half-space alongside the striker."
Look at the league table
"Looking at the table? It doesn't change much. We have to win matches and put in convincing performances like the one at Lecce. We mustn't focus on the problems we have; we have to find the solution. We have to clear up a few doubts mentally and push hard to get results."
Kolo Muani
"Beyond the game Kolo Muani plays, you also have to consider what his presence does to opponents when they face him and the advantage he gives his team-mates. He always causes a bit of fear among opponents. He's not at that level yet, but what I want to highlight, and what I really liked, is his celebration and reaction when Douglas Luiz makes it 2-0. Go back and watch them. I have complete faith in him."
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