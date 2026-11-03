Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali also addressed two other subjects, according to IlBianconero.com. On Luciano Spalletti: "Spalletti is the Juventus manager and we support him."

On the transfer market: "It takes planning, working with young players and a focus on Italian identity. We have potential; the project encompasses the first team, Next Gen and the youth sector. Will we buy the Ballon d'Or (in response to a question referring to Cristiano Ronaldo, editor's note)? We'll buy whoever we can. I'm not criticising those who came before me; mistakes happen. I promise commitment and seriousness. The fans help us in difficult moments and we must show them respect. We know the difficulties. We have a settlement agreement with UEFA that does not allow us to do what we would like, but we will work to make Juve a great club."

Carnevali then confirms that, under the regulations, Edon Zhegrova cannot take Manuel Locatelli's place on the UEFA squad list: "Locatelli is a player trained in Italy and can only be replaced by a player trained in Italy: so Ekhator, not Zhegrova."