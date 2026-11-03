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Carnevali Grafica Juve
Gianluca Minchiotti
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Juventus shareholders’ meeting: €250 million capital increase approved. Carnevali: “Spalletti is the manager and we support him”

Juventus
Serie A

Shareholders approve the accounts (showing a loss) and give the go-ahead to a capital increase

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Juventus shareholders meet today. The meeting starts at 10am at the Allianz Stadium, with approval of the financial statements, the appointment of two board members and authority for the board to carry out a capital increase on the agenda.

Alongside approval of the financial statements for the year ended 30 June 2026, which recorded a loss of 66 million, shareholders will vote on whether to authorise the board to carry out a capital increase of up to 250 million "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand's value and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor, the Elkann-Agnelli family holding company, has guaranteed that it will cover its share (65.4%) and any unsubscribed portion. It has already paid 60 million in advance.

  • Capital increase approved

    At Juventus' shareholders' meeting, 99.9% of votes backed giving the board authority to launch a capital increase of up to 250 million, "to support the strengthening of the capital structure and sporting competitiveness, possible upgrades to strategic property assets (first and foremost, the Allianz Stadium), the enhancement of the brand and economic and financial sustainability". Majority shareholder Exor have pledged to cover their 65.4% share and any unsubscribed portion. They have also made an advance payment of 60 million. Juventus will allocate some 100 million to investment, chiefly on the sporting side, particularly in the transfer market.

  • Carnevali speaks

    Juventus chief executive Giovanni Carnevali opened proceedings, as reported by Gazzetta.it: "We must respect our fans and bring the Juventus spirit. I promise commitment, clear ideas and a great desire to get things done. We must not talk too much, but let our actions speak. And we must remember that we have to comply with UEFA's parameters: we are not thinking of doing anything particularly extraordinary, but with the resources we have, we must make Juve a great club. Juve must get back to winning. We need planning and unity. We must rediscover enthusiasm and a sense of belonging. What I have had to do over these four months is learn as much as possible about our club and our structure. I understand the world of Juventus, its history and its values more and more, and what we must try to have within us. Forza Juve."

    President Gianluca Ferrero described Giovanni Carnevali's remarks as "A sparkling start".

  • Carnevali on Spalletti, the transfer market and the UEFA squad list

    Chief executive Giovanni Carnevali also addressed two other subjects, according to IlBianconero.com. On Luciano Spalletti: "Spalletti is the Juventus manager and we support him."

    On the transfer market: "It takes planning, working with young players and a focus on Italian identity. We have potential; the project encompasses the first team, Next Gen and the youth sector. Will we buy the Ballon d'Or (in response to a question referring to Cristiano Ronaldo, editor's note)? We'll buy whoever we can. I'm not criticising those who came before me; mistakes happen. I promise commitment and seriousness. The fans help us in difficult moments and we must show them respect. We know the difficulties. We have a settlement agreement with UEFA that does not allow us to do what we would like, but we will work to make Juve a great club."

    Carnevali then confirms that, under the regulations, Edon Zhegrova cannot take Manuel Locatelli's place on the UEFA squad list: "Locatelli is a player trained in Italy and can only be replaced by a player trained in Italy: so Ekhator, not Zhegrova."

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  • Carnevali on the FIGC

    Carnevali on the FIGC elections: "Adriano Galliani and Giovanni Malagò are two very prominent figures, people of great ability. The vote will be held on 14 December, so we have plenty of time to assess the candidates and look at their programmes. I think we need to listen to all the other groups involved too, but above all, I think that as clubs we should contribute to improving the system and support whoever becomes the new federation president".

  • Carnevali on the management and Next Gen

    Carnevali on the current Juventus management: "I've made just one decision on the technical side, with Ricky Massara, because together with Marco Ottolini we can build a stronger workforce, a workforce for Juventus. We're doing a lot of things. We're setting up a new scouting department, which perhaps wasn't there before, so the aim now is to achieve good results, have an ambitious club and, above all, have a team that can return to winning. The commitment is total. I believe that, especially today, we need planning, competitiveness and continuity."

    Turning to the Next Gen: "We need an overarching project covering the first team, the Next Gen and the youth setup. We need to get the youth setup back to where it was in recent years, while always trying to improve. We need to bring a little more Italian identity into our structure. The Next Gen must be the jewel in the crown of this club, developing young players who can one day become Juventus players."

  • CFO Cerrato

    Juventus's Chief Financial Officer Stefano Cerrato on the forecasts for the current financial year: "The financial result is still expected to be a loss, mainly due to lower revenue from the Europa League compared with the Champions League. It will be influenced by sporting results and the effects of the January and June transfer windows."

  • A shareholder attacks Elkann

    Shareholder Andrea Danubi took aim at the ownership: "Five years of investments and wrong decisions – according to Gazzetta.it – Elkann has been described as a silent shareholder, so why hold on to Juventus at all costs? If someone puts up with the club as though it were a family ornament, entrusts it to the wrong people and fails to defend it in the appropriate forums, they do not love it. Our Juventus was the one under Andrea Agnelli and Antonio Giraudo. Now, instead, we start from scratch every year. We need a Michel Platini in the Boniperti mould."

  • Del Piero invoked

    Shareholder Ezio Mosso said, as reported by Gazzetta.it: "Alessandro Del Piero has never been brought into this environment. We only see him on TV. He is the embodiment of a great champion who has never opposed the club in difficult times and who is Juventus through and through. When will the time come for Alex to defend the Juventus cause with his charisma?"

  • Financial statements approved

    Juventus' shareholders approved the club's financial statements for the year ending 30 June 2026 at their meeting. The club's consolidated accounts for the 2025/26 season showed a net loss of €66 million, up from the €58.1 million loss recorded in the previous financial year. The accounts won the backing of 91.8% of voters.

  • Ferrero talks about Tether

    Gianluca Ferrero, president of Juventus, responds to a shareholder's question about Tether, the cryptocurrency giant that holds 11.5% of the shares: "Juventus are open to dialogue with all their shareholders. Tether is an important shareholder, a major shareholder, and also takes a close interest in Juventus's activities. However, there are currently no initiatives with Tether of an industrial, technological, commercial or financial nature."

Next matches
AZ

AZ

Europa League

05 Nov 2026

JUV

JUV