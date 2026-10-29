"Serie A title? Juventus' ambition is always to win." John Elkann said it on 17 August this year. By the end of October, Juventus' title hopes are already over. An unwanted record. Juventus still have the Coppa Italia, the Europa League and a fourth-place finish that would secure Champions League qualification to pursue. After the disastrous defeat to Genoa, so similar to the loss to Lazio ten days ago, those goals look unrealistic today.
Elkann is right: winning is in Juventus' DNA and must always be the ambition of the club, the manager and the team. But today Juventus are light years away from being a winning team.