Juventus kept working towards Sunday evening's away match against Sassuolo. The good news for Luciano Spalletti is Pape Sarr, who for the first time since his arrival has completed part of the session with the group. The Senegal midfielder is recovering from a few minor knocks he brought with him from Tottenham and could be in a position to respond positively to his first call-up since arriving at Continassa. Weston McKennie and Andrea Cambiaso, meanwhile, worked separately and face a tougher battle to recover in time for the match at the Mapei Stadium.





Sarr could make it into the squad for Sunday's match, while the American and the wing-back remain major doubts for Sassuolo and could instead return for next Thursday's Europa League match against Nijmegen.