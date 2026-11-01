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Emanuele Tramacere
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Juventus-Napoli live: latest line-up news, defensive crisis for Allegri, Spalletti returns to 3-5-2

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

Follow Juventus-Napoli, a Serie A matchday 10 fixture

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Juventus-Napoli is the second big match to round off Sunday's action in the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. Both sides are on 14 points. Luciano Spalletti's Juventus and Massimiliano Allegri's Napoli sit nine points behind fourth-placed Como, who currently occupy a Champions League spot.

Finding form, De Bruyne and his team-mates head into the match after a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roma and an emphatic 4-1 away win over Monza. Juventus, meanwhile, suffered their second defeat in their last three league matches in Genoa, turning in a performance well short of what Spalletti expects from his players.

Juventus-Napoli

Scorers: -

  • Juventus-Napoli: probable line-ups and match details

    Juventus-Napoli

    Goalscorers: -

    JUVENTUS (3-5-2): Vicario; Gatti, Bremer, Lucumì; Kalulu, Douglas Luiz, Sarr, Koopmeiners, McKennie; Woltemade, Kolo Muani.

    Manager: Spalletti.

    NAPOLI (4-3-3): Meret; Di Lorenzo, Marianucci, Marin, Olivera; Anguissa, De Bruyne, McTominay; Politano, Hojlund, Lang.

    Manager: Allegri.

    Referee: Sozza

    Booked: -

    Sent off: -

  • Goals and highlights

    0' The match kicks off at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

    Match information, statistics and minute-by-minute commentary here

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Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP