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Fabio CannavaroGetty Images
Emanuele Tramacere
Translated by

Juventus-Napoli, Cannavaro speaks: “Spalletti and Allegri are similar. Kolo Muani and Hojlund? Great workers, but less deadly in the penalty area. Bremer and Buongiorno are proper defenders, but unlucky with injuries”

Juventus
SSC Napoli
Serie A
F. Cannavaro
Juventus vs SSC Napoli

The former defender, who played for both Juventus and Napoli, previewed the big match of Serie A’s 10th round as follows.

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP

Juventus and Napoli meet tomorrow evening at 8.45pm at the Allianz Stadium in the second big match of the 10th round of Serie A 2026/2027. Neither side has made the best of starts, though they are at different points in their respective seasons. The clash will already be decisive.

Having played for both clubs, former defender Fabio Cannavaro spoke to Betsson.Sport ahead of the match. He assessed the duels, the absentees and both teams' strengths and weaknesses, with one thing certain: Juve-Napoli is no ordinary fixture.

  • The debut with Napoli

    "I think it was the most exciting day of my life because I grew up in Fuorigrotta, where I was lucky enough to play both outside the old San Paolo and inside it. Not everyone gets to play in Serie A for the team they love."

  • Juventus represent planning and the future

    "Juventus are a club that embody planning and the future; when you go there, you realise you only have to think about playing. Today, both represent football excellently. Managing one of the two? I always want to aim for the very top."

  • Bremer and Buongiorno: genuine defenders, both unlucky

    "I like Buongiorno a lot because he is a true defender. He can sense danger, knows when to accelerate and knows when to be tough. The same goes for Bremer, because they are two extraordinary players. Both, however, always have a lot of injuries [...] but they are key players for Juve and Napoli."

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  • Strikers less lethal in the box than in the past

    "Hojlund and Kolo Muani are both hard workers. Today's football is much faster, much more intense and much more athletic. Strikers of my generation were a bit more ‘killer’ in front of goal; nowadays, strikers play more of a team game and also try to work hard off the ball."

  • Spalletti and Allegri

    "Spalletti and Alleri are two great managers who have achieved great results in recent years. They know Italian football extremely well, and they know everything that surrounds football: how to manage players, journalists and fans. Tactically, they are not tied to one system of play and know how to adapt to the players."

  • Roma and Inter further ahead in their preparations

    "Napoli have certainly paid the price for a few too many injuries at the start of this league campaign. Juve, who have made a few more changes compared with last year, are struggling to find consistency. Both Gasperini and Chivu have worked with these groups, so this year the results are beginning to show."

Next matches
JUV

JUV

Serie A

01 Nov 2026

NAP

NAP