Juventus' midfield has been left in tatters at the start of the league season, with last season's two first-choice players set for lengthy spells on the sidelines because of injury. Manuel Locatelli (lateral meniscus) faces between three and six months out, while Khephren Thuram (patellofemoral syndrome) will not be able to return before January. Those two serious injuries are compounded by the muscle problems picked up by Weston McKennie and Pape Sarr, minor in nature but still troublesome and a headache for Luciano Spalletti, who is left with only Teun Koopmeiners and Douglas Luiz as central midfielders.
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Juventus, midfield in pieces: the free-agent market and the Owusu solution, the little Davids who came through at Vinovo
The free agents
The question now is whether Juventus might look to the free-agent market in these hours, where there are plenty of options, some of them especially intriguing.
For example, the free-agent midfielders include Marcelo Brozović, formerly of Inter and now available after the end of his spell with Al-Nassr. Another profile still on the market is Ismael Bennacer, formerly of AC Milan. Also still without a club are the Portuguese Renato Sanches and former Juventus man Roberto Pereyra.
Internal solution: Owusu
One internal option stands out: promoting 2005-born Augusto Seedorf Owusu permanently to the first team, with the midfielder also featuring in Luciano Spalletti's side's summer friendlies. Owusu is an asset for the club, a player who has come through the ranks at Vinovo since childhood, apart from a loan spell at Reggiana during his Primavera days, before progressing to the Next Gen and Continassa.
As a midfielder, Owusu is box-to-box and more of a mezzala than a holding player, with the ability to break up play and drive forward. Despite being called 'Seedorf', Owusu's technical and physical traits are closer to those of another Dutchman who made Juventus history: Edgar Davids. Until the January transfer window, he could offer Spalletti a solution in this delicate phase while the club wait for the market to reopen.
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