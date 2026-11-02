Next matches AZ Europa League 15:00 JUV

The day after their win over Napoli, Juventus received fairly reassuring news from the treatment room. Weston McKennie, substituted at the end of the first half, has suffered muscle fatigue and will need a couple of days' rest. Juventus will assess the American midfielder day by day, but his availability for Thursday's away match against AZ Alkmaar in the Netherlands is highly doubtful. Luciano Spalletti hopes to have him back for Sunday's away match against Fiorentina, though the midfielder may not return until after the international break.