Luciano Spalletti has put Juve's second pre-season friendly behind him. After the 0-0 draw with Basel came a narrow win over Standard Liege, settled by a goal from Miretti, and his focus has now shifted back to the transfer market. Speaking after the match in Belgium, the Juventus manager offered a few clues about the club's next moves and, above all, the priority situations. They range from the handover between Openda, the next player set to join Lyon, and Kolo Muani, with next week potentially decisive for a definitive breakthrough with Paris Saint-Germain, to the search for a new goalkeeper.





Miretti goal enough against Standard: who impressed and who did not



