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Juventus, Luciano Spalletti are not giving up on Dibu Martinez: “He can change team, but we must be careful in the transfer market”. What could happen

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The Juventus manager outlines the guidelines for the final month of the transfer window

Luciano Spalletti has put Juve's second pre-season friendly behind him. After the 0-0 draw with Basel came a narrow win over Standard Liege, settled by a goal from Miretti, and his focus has now shifted back to the transfer market. Speaking after the match in Belgium, the Juventus manager offered a few clues about the club's next moves and, above all, the priority situations. They range from the handover between Openda, the next player set to join Lyon, and Kolo Muani, with next week potentially decisive for a definitive breakthrough with Paris Saint-Germain, to the search for a new goalkeeper.


Miretti goal enough against Standard: who impressed and who did not


  • Spalletti’s words

    On that front, despite pessimism growing over Aston Villa's willingness to lower their demands for Emiliano Martinez, Spalletti left no doubt about what he expects from the Juventus hierarchy: "We already have two goalkeepers at the moment, we want to add competitiveness and we are looking for another one. We’ll see, there are many who will now go and find new slots. Dibu Martinez is one of them, who can probably change club, but we have to work carefully and prudently in the transfer market, we do not have huge scope to spend a lot of money." Put simply, the Argentina national team's No 1 remains the clear first choice because, unlike the alternatives such as Tottenham's Guglielmo Vicario, Parma's Zion Suzuki, Napoli's Vanja Milinkovic-Savic or Freiburg's Noah Atubolu, he would also bring far more personality and charisma to the dressing room.

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  • The situation

    Dibu Martinez is still tied to Aston Villa on a long contract that runs until 2029, earns a huge wage of €7 million a season and the English club want between €10 million and €15 million for him. That is too much for Juventus, who are ready to invest in the Argentine's wages with a three-year deal on lower figures, and hope to strike an agreement with Aston Villa for a fee no higher than €5-6 million. There is still plenty of time left in the transfer window. Martinez is currently on holiday after going all the way at the World Cup, and his parent club know he has been asking to leave for at least a year in search of a new challenge. The chance to play in Italy and wear the Italy shirt particularly appeals to him, but it will probably take plenty of patience and smart negotiation to get a deal over the line.

  • What changes for Di Gregorio and Perin

    If Juventus bring in a new No 1 to guard the Old Lady's goal, someone will have to make way. The feeling is that behind Luciano Spalletti's comments from Liege there is also a request to sporting director Massara and chief executive Carnevali to find a way out for one of Di Gegorio and Perin. Neither man fully convinces the Tuscan coach: the former attracted an enquiry from Besiktas in recent weeks, but that move has not progressed, while the latter wants more game time after several seasons as the understudy, but for now no concrete option appears to be particularly advanced.

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  • There is urgency

    With July coming to an end and the league season kicking off in around a month, Spalletti and Juventus are pushing to fill at least a couple of key positions so they can head into the opener against Frosinone with a few more certainties. The path looks slightly clearer when it comes to the striker the manager wants, but the situation remains delicately poised for the goalkeeper, as well as any possible new arrivals out wide and in midfield. Dibu Martinez is still the name at the top of everyone's list.

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