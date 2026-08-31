Juventus face a crucial day over the injury situations involving Kenan Yildiz and Khephren Thuram, with both unavailable to Luciano Spalletti for the upcoming matches.





YILDIZ

Yildiz has flown to Germany after suffering a fracture to the fifth metatarsal in his left foot. Today, the No 10 will undergo surgery at a Bavarian clinic to fix the problem that first emerged away to Frosinone on the opening matchday. The Turkish 2005-born forward is expected to be out for between two and a half and three months.