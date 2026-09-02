Juventus have come through a chaotic transfer window full of twists and turns. The result is a squad with a few more options, still with some gaps and, above all, still with many question marks.





First came the latest boardroom upheaval, between the end of last season and the start of the transfer window. Comolli and Modesto went out, Carnevali and Massara came in. The new management effectively arrived with the game already under way because top clubs start planning the summer transfer window in winter. They then tried to repair the damage done by the previous regimes while dealing with the limits of the UEFA settlement agreement. Carnevali and Massara deserve a positive mark, even if it is still too early to judge them properly until the winter transfer window and, above all, next summer's, as well as naturally the outcome of the season that has just begun. Unlike Giuntoli, who in his first summer at Juventus brought in only Weah, a deal, moreover, handled by Manna, Carnevali and Massara have been extremely active, completing 11 arrivals (including returns from loan spells) and 12 departures (including contracts that expired).