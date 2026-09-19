Juventus, Conceicao must win back his place: he is missing goals, and two Premier League clubs are monitoring the situation

The former Porto player, born in 2002, is one of the key men in Spalletti's Juventus, but the competition for places has grown and there is no room to rest on his laurels or feel like an undisputed starter. Conceicao must earn space and minutes on the pitch through good performances, which have not been lacking, and through goals, which instead remain his limit. Conceicao does not score much and his output in front of goal since joining Juventus has dropped: 40 appearances and 7 goals in 2024-25, 42 appearances and 4 goals in 2025-26. This year, in 5 matches, the manager's son is still on zero, with the woodwork having denied him a couple of times. Goals are clearly one of the areas in which the No 7 must improve and become more effective, perhaps starting as early as tomorrow's match against Atalanta, because his internal competition are scoring more and, potentially, have more goals in their locker than Chico. Conceicao, though, can make up for it with assists, but there too there is room for improvement: the Portuguese often beats his man, then stops and beats him again. It is one touch too many, giving opposing defences time to pick up his team-mates, whereas a cross straight after the first dribble could catch the opposition more exposed.



