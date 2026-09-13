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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Juventus, Bremer: "I’m sorry for Locatelli, but Spalletti is right, there are 25 of us"

Juventus
Serie A
G. Bremer

The defender, now Juventus captain, speaks before the match against Sassuolo

Gleison Bremer, Juventus manager, spoke to DAZN before tonight's fourth-round Serie A match against Sassuolo: "We have had a good week, we have trained well. We did everything the manager asked during the week. The match, we know: Sassuolo are a team who play a lot, their forwards have great potential, they are quick, so we have to be careful on the counter-attacks, above all."


On Spalletti's injury and Spalletti's words: "I am sorry for Locatelli because he is a good lad, he cares a lot about Juve, I wish him all the best - reports TuttoJuve.com -. But what the manager said is true, you cannot place responsibility on just one player, we are Juventus and 20-25 players have to feel the responsibility, but above all those of us who are out there on the pitch".

  • Finally, on team-mates who until a few weeks ago were close to leaving and are now starters: "I spoke to them, especially Nico and also Douglas, they are important players, they have character, they have strength and they will help us do what we have to do this year".

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